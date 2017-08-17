| by Eric Chen |

Plans for a proposed 12 storey mixed-use tower in the recently trendy West End Toronto neighbourhood of The Junction have been submitted to the City for zoning by-law amendment application. The development by Slate Asset Management is set to intensify a block of Dundas Street West where five existing 2 storey buildings currently stand, bringing market condominiums and at-grade retail to a currently low density area. Located in close proximity to Dundas West Station, GO Bloor Station is also around the corner from it. Along with the GO Kitchener line, UP Express Trains stop in there as well.

Rendering of the Junction House, image courtesy of superkül

The project, tentatively known as Junction House, is planned to mix residential with 5,959 square feet of retail space, the latter being at grade along Dundas. The mix of unit types will include seven townhomes at ground level on the rear laneway behind the building, with 11 bachelor, 92 one-bedroom, 52 two-bedroom, and 18 three or more bedroom units found on the floors above. Units sizes will range from an average of 452 to 1,248 square feet, and all suites on the upper six floors are each two storeys tall, offering a range of different unit sizes and layouts for residents. Total FSI on the site would be is 7.72.

Rendering of the Junction House Sign, image courtesy of superkül

93 parking spaces solely dedicated to residents are proposed underground, none for visitors nor retail use. 211 bicycle parking spaces are proposed to be provided on the site, divided between ground level and the below grade parking structure.

Rendering of the Junction House Podium, image courtesy of superkül

Designed by superkül, the building is designed to respond to the surrounding context. Multiple stepbacks, subtractions and alterations from a rectangular mass are used to adhere to City planning policy, as well as respect the existing public realm. Material choices are informed by the surroundings, with a mixture of brick and white 'noble block' masonry reflect the surrounding housing types and light industrial buildings which characterize The Junction. The slab floor plates of the upper half of the building extend to act as a sunshade for the south facing units in the summer. Angled windows on the upper half of the building also direct units away from the railroads on the north side, and toward the lake on the south side.

Junction House Site and Context, image courtesy of superkül

As more details of the project emerge we will keep you updated. In the meantime, check out our database file, linked below, for more information. You can get involved in the discussion in the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the space provided on this page.