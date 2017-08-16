| by Eric Chen |

An updated plan for a Graywood Developments mixed-use tower in Toronto’s Entertainment District has been made public. The new 47-storey market condominium tower is set to replace some low-rise buildings and surface parking lots on 5 assembled properties at the intersection the development is being named for, Peter and Adelaide. Not incorporating the three-storey heritage building at the corner, nor the Templar Hotel to the west of it, the development on the L-shaped assembly will incorporate three heritage buildings spread across the site.

Rendering of Peter and Adelaide, image courtesy of Graywood Developments

The BBB Architects-designed tower will be clad in a mix of materials to harmonize with surrounding building typologies. As Greg Alexander, partner at BBB Architects and lead architect on the project states: “We want to reflect the warehouse district and refer to the brick and beam architecture in a modern vernacular. By creating a series of framed openings in a variety of proportions and materials, we are referencing the traditional architecture to create an exciting composition. There isn’t one single image with this project; all the different elements in our building play off the historic properties that surround it. The ambition is to have everything integrate in a way where they balance off in a provocative manner.”

Detail of Peter and Adelaide facade, image courtesy of Graywood Developments

The podium itself will be formed in two different ways. Along Adelaide Street, the 16-storey podium will step back behind three-storey heritage fronts, while on Peter Street the podium will present as six storeys but with the first two storeys notched out behind V-shaped support columns to create a wider sidewalk. To the west of the building will be a new pedestrian mews, connecting to a mid-block space behind the art hub of 401 Richmond. Over 15,000 square feet of retail will face onto both Adelaide and Peter streets at ground level, while the second level will also be given over entirely to retail, with more than 33,000 square feet of space designed for a supermarket.

Detail of Peter and Adelaide Podium, image courtesy of Graywood Developments

Peter and Adelaide will offer units ranging in size from studios to three bedrooms, with prices starting in the $300,000s. Amenities for the residents will be found on the 3rd floor, including a gym, entertaining kitchen, dining room, and more, while up on the 17th floor, interior designers U31 and landscape architects The MBTW Group have fashioned an outdoor terrace with pool and lounge space, boasting dramatic views of the city and south to the lake.

Aerial View of the Site, image via Google