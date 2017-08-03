| by Jack Landau |

Toronto home sales drop 40% compared with a year ago; Why Toronto Needs Rail Deck Park; Postmedia sells Toronto printing plant for $30.5 million; and more news:

Toronto home sales drop 40% compared with a year ago (CBC News)

Toronto crane climber back on solid ground (Inside Toronto)

Why Toronto Needs Rail Deck Park (Torontoist)

The birth of Toronto’s playgrounds: Once Upon A City (Toronto Star)

Postmedia sells Toronto printing plant for $30.5 million (Financial Post)

North Toronto non-profit Doorsteps Neighbourhood Services to shut down (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

American Design Practice wHY Wins Competition for Historic Edinburgh Site (Edinburgh)

Surrey Approves 30-Storey Residential and Hotel Tower (Vancouver)

New Public Art Hopes to Unlock 17th Avenue During Construction (Calgary)

Signature Tower Tops Neighbours in Ambleside (Edmonton)