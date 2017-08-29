| by Jack Landau |

Metrolinx should make decisions based on facts, not the whim of a minister; Margaret Atwood joins fellow Annex residents to fight condo project; Scarborough Transit Riders Have Been Lied To About the One-Stop Subway; and more news:

Metrolinx should make decisions based on facts, not the whim of a minister (Globe and Mail)

Margaret Atwood joins fellow Annex residents to fight condo project (Metro News)

Scarborough Transit Riders Have Been Lied To About the One-Stop Subway (Torontoist)

Metrolinx was pressured to approve new GO station in minister’s riding (Metro News)

Jennifer Keesmaat, Toronto’s outspoken chief city planner, resigns (Globe and Mail)

Tories ask auditor general to investigate new GO stations (Metro News)

