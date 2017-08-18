| by Jack Landau |

How do you put out a fire at the very top of CN Tower? Five things to know about the blaze; You’ll need six figures to buy almost any GTA home, report says; The Spooky Story Behind the Gibraltar Point Lighthouse; and more news:

You’ll need six figures to buy almost any GTA home, report says (Metro News)

How do you put out a fire at the very top of CN Tower? Five things to know about the blaze (National Post)

Glen Abbey’s potential heritage designation could affect development plans, 2018 Canadian Open (Toronto Star)

Chris Selley: N.Y. wants to soak the rich to build transit. Even Ontario’s NDP won’t support that for Toronto (National Post)

Scaffolding crew pokes a hole in historic painting at Queen's Park (Metro News)

Let's GO -- and TTC -- to "the Ex", August 18 to September 4 (Transit Toronto)

The Spooky Story Behind the Gibraltar Point Lighthouse (Torontoist)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Highrise Hotel Converted to Residences in Manhattan (New York)

A Big Change in a Few Years at Robson and Thurlow (Vancouver)

Victoria Park Views a Decade Later (Calgary)

Recalling the Construction of Edmonton's Tallest Building (Edmonton)