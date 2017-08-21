| by Jack Landau |

It has been just over six months since we last checked in on the construction of Greenpark Homes and Fieldgate Homes' Axiom Condos, a two-tower condominium development on Adelaide Street East, between Sherbourne and Parliament Streets. At the time of our last update, the first elements of exterior cladding were being applied to the rising 19 and 21-storey Kirkor Architects-designed towers. Since then, the project has surpassed two important milestones, with the shorter east tower topping out at 19 storeys at the end of May, and the taller 21-storey tower reaching its final height earlier this summer.

Axiom Condos topped out on Adelaide Street East, image by Jack Landau

Cladding installation had just begun at the time of our last update in February, and plenty of progress has happened since. A combination of off-white brick and precast cladding now frames the seven-storey podium volumes, similar in material and scale to the neighbouring Ivory on Adelaide to the immediate west.

Cladding at the base of Axiom's west tower, with Ivory's podium visible to the left, image by Jack Landau

Behind the brick and precast screen, window wall cladding panels now seal off the podium levels from the elements. Installation of the window wall has progressed to the tower levels now, and those floors now hint at the what the final look of the building will be.

Window wall cladding rising above Axiom's podium, image by Jack Landau

A closer look shows window wall with tinted and reflective glass, medium grey backpainted spandrel panels, and dark aluminium mullions. For contrast, the undersides of Axiom's balconies have been finished with a coat of white paint.

Window wall cladding rising above Axiom's podium, image by Jack Landau

While the towers are now topped out 226 feet and 246 feet, and cladding installation is racing along, there is still months of interior work ahead before residents can begin to populate the first of Axiom's 527 condominium units.

Axiom Condos topped out on Adelaide Street East, image by Jack Landau

