| by Jack Landau |

Last month, we got our first glimpse of the amenities being offered at Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, a new 43-storey Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed condominium tower coming to City Centre Drive in Mississauga. The first two included a children's play space and a business centre, catering to those who will raise their families here, and those who work from home. Now, renderings that picture another two amenities have been released by The Daniels Corporation that cater to those with active lifestyles.

Wesley Tower, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

Appointed by figure3 Interior Design, the rendering of the Wesley Tower's fitness centre focuses on its half-basketball court, a lofty space with floor-to-ceiling views to other fitness facilities including a weight room and aerobic training.

Gym amenity at Daniels' Wesley Tower, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

A rooftop terrace will offer residents an outdoor space to exercise or unwind, with lush landscaping and patterned pavements and walls delineating activity areas. Lounge seating, dining tables, and grilling areas will benefit from shade trellis structures with some added geometric flair. The rooftop amenity will also include an outdoor yoga space as well as a childrens' play area to complement the indoor space.

Outdoor amenity at Daniels' Wesley Tower, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

The project's presentation centre is now officially open at Prince of Wales Drive and Living Arts Drive, where prospective buyers can review the project's suite layouts, which range from one-bedroom to three-bedroom models, and prices starting from the mid-$200,000s. Visitors to the presentation centre can also check out the Wesley Tower's two-bedroom model suite, which shows off some of the finishes and design possibilities for the project's units.

Wesley Tower presentation centre as it appeared in mid-August, image by Craig White

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for The Wesley Tower, linked below.