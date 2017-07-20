| by Jack Landau |

More information has been released regarding the newest addition to The Daniels Corporation's City Centre community in the heart of Mississauga. Marketing material first started to appear for Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre this spring, gearing up towards a planned August sales launch of the 43-storey Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed development.

Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image courtesy of The Daniels Corp

A pair of new images are providing us with a look at amenities geared towards a range of lifestyles ranging from new families to businesspeople. Appointed by figure3 Interior Design, the project will include indoor and outdoor play areas for children, including the facility pictured below featuring a climbing structure, interactive spaces, and a glass-walled area for parents and guardians.

Indoor play area at Wesley Tower, image courtesy of The Daniels Corp

For the building's business-minded residents, a co-working area will be included. This amenity will offer both open-concept areas suitable for larger business gatherings, as well as smaller alcoves for private meetings, all containing sofas, bench-style seating, desks, and tables; a design that aims to emulate the vibe of a coffee shop over that of a typical office space.

Business amenity at Wesley Tower, image courtesy of The Daniels Corp

Wesley Tower will also house a fitness centre with a multi-purpose court, cardio and weight equipment, and areas for climbing, yoga, and stretching. An amenities coordinator will offer workout tips and access to programmed fitness centre activities. An outdoor terrace will include grilling nooks, lounge spaces, and an outdoor yoga studio. This space will also house community gardening plots, a feature that Daniels has integrated into many of their GTA developments. To establish these community gardens in what can be an unforgiving climate, Daniels works closely with local Ontario farmers and urban agriculture specialists.

More than just building spaces, Daniels will also create a family engagement program designed to foster a sense of community within the City Centre community.

A tangible sign of the project's imminent launch can be seen at Prince of Wales Drive and Living Arts Drive, where the presentation centre is now structurally complete and partially clad.

Wesley Tower presentation centre under construction, image by Forum contributor jArch22

The project's condominium suites will range from one-bedroom to three-bedroom layouts, with prices starting from the mid-$200,000s.

