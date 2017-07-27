| by Jack Landau |

Construction is just around the corner for Brandy Lane Homes' The Davies, a boutique condominium development coming to Avenue Road north of Dupont, in Midtown Toronto. The 9-storey SMV Architects-designed project is almost sold out, with only 6 of the building's 36 condominium units—ranging in size from 1,100 ft² to approximately 3,000 ft²—still available for purchase.

Former site of The Davies' presentation centre, image by Stefan Novakovic

With the bulk of units sold, the project's site has been fenced off, and its single-storey on-site presentation centre has been demolished. At the same time, a new presentation centre has been opened up directly across the street from the site, at 274 Avenue Road.

The Davies' new presentation centre, image by Stefan Novakovic

Signalling the approaching start of construction, an excavation and shoring permit application for the project’s soil remediation phase was submitted in early-April, which will allow for the start of site activity once approved. The shoring will be followed by a four-story deep excavation to create the building's 85-space underground parking garage.

To the immediate south of the development site, Robertson Davies Park will one day serve as the unofficial front yard for The Davies residents. The park suffered a setback last year when Hydro One's clear-cutting of 29 trees eliminated a buffer between the neighbourhood and the rail corridor to the south. Recent photos of the park show that new trees are growing in their place, the park's revitalization underway. The initial tree replanting will eventually be followed up by a full-scale upgrade, with landscaping by NAK Design Group.

New trees in Robertson Davies Park, image by Stefan Novakovic

We will keep you updated as construction of The Davies gets underway. In the meantime, you can learn more by checking out our Database file, linked below. Want to share your thoughts? Leave a comment on this page, or join the ongoing conversation in our associated Forum threads.