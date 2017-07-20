| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a sunset view of Ryerson University's Jarvis Street Residence, under construction on Jarvis, just south of Dundas Street East. Submitted to the project's Forum thread by contributor innsertnamehere, this sunset view shows recent progress on the 30-storey tower's exterior cladding installation. The recently completed Pace Condos and Core Condos can both be seen to the left of the IBI Group-designed student residence tower.

Sunset view of Ryerson's Jarvis Street Residence, image by Forum contributor innsertnamehere

