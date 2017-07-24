| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day offers a view from the Billy Bishop Airport ferry, which remains a popular alternative to the recently-opened fixed-link tunnel that now connects the airport and mainland. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by A Great Capture, this shot shows the east-facing view from the boat, looking towards the Toronto skyline.

Window seat on the Island Airport ferry, image by A Great Capture via Flickr

