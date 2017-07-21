| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of a Porter Airlines plane en route to Billy Bishop Airport, viewed from between two condo towers in Toronto's Distillery District. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Lori Whelan, this view is framed by Cityscape and Dream's Clear Spirit and Gooderham, a pair of 40- and 35-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condominium towers.

Airplane visible between two Distillery District condo towers, image by Lori Whelan via Flickr

