Another new development proposal is adding to the growing list of proposed and active infill projects for Tower-in-the-Park apartment sites across Toronto. The latest was submitted to the City earlier this week by Pinedale Properties, seeking a significant intensification of their site at 3000 Dufferin Street, a short distance south of Lawrence Avenue West in North York.

Subject site, 3000 Dufferin Street, image retrieved from Apple Maps

On the site currently is an 18-storey, slab-style apartment building containing 287 rental units, with the remainder of the site used as surface parking or green space. The proposal seeks rezoning to permit two new apartment buildings to replace much of the site’s surface parking and green space north of the existing building with two new apartment towers, along with a new block of townhomes on the south side. The new buildings are all designed by IBI Group, with landscape design by Terraplan.

3000 Dufferin Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Standing 58.3 metres tall at the northeast corner of the site and fronting on Dufferin, is a 239-unit building with a 9-storey podium and 16 storey tower. 611.82 m² of ground floor retail is accessed from the Dufferin Street sidewalk. Suites are proposed in a mix of 1 bachelor unit, 164 one-bedroom units, 44 two-bedroom units, and 30 three-bedroom units.

At the northwest corner of the site and standing 79 metres high is a 23 storey building with a podium ranging between 6 and 9 storeys. Its 265 apartments come in a mix of 196 one-bedroom units, 49 two-bedroom units, and 20 three-bedroom units.

A block three-storey townhouse units is proposed southwest of the existing building. The 7 townhomes will front onto a portion of the property’s west end, which is being set aside as a right of way for a future north/south road, to connect Playfair Avenue to the south with Lawrence Avenue West to the north.

Townhome block at 3000 Dufferin Street, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

New amenity spaces is proposed in both of the new towers, with 1049.44 m2 of amenities in the 239-unit building and 1,064.41 m2 in the 265-unit building. Parking for the existing and new towers, as well as the townhouse block, will be housed in a three-level underground parking garage, an expansion of the existing garage serving the current tower on site. The expanded garage will contain a total of 613 parking spaces, divided between 518 resident spaces and 95 visitor spaces. 511 bicycle locking spaces will also be offered to residents of the complex, with 247 provided at grade and 264 housed within the garage’s P1 level.

