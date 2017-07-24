| by Stefan Novakovic |

Set to reach a modest height of seven storeys, the Page + Steele / IBI Group-designed Avenue & Park will introduce 36 luxury units to Toronto's Avenue Road, just north of Lawrence. On the back of a successful marketing campaign—coinciding with a finalized site plan application to the City of Toronto—the high-end Stafford Developments and Greybrook Realty Partners project is now nearly sold out as the start of construction nears, with a very limited selection of suites remaining.

Avenue & Park, image courtesy of Stafford Developments

Catering to end users, the exceptionally well-proportioned suites—which range in size from 1,000 ft² to over 3,000 ft²—stand apart from the condominium market's standards, while the scale of the project also makes for a more intimate urban environment compared to many of Toronto's high-rise point towers.

Interiors are appointed by U31, image courtesy of Stafford Developments

While the ultra-luxurious penthouse suites have all been spoken for, a small number of very spacious units remain. On the sixth floor, the 603B 'library' suite offers 2,547 ft² of living space. Featuring two bedrooms, a library, and a central living/dining area with access to a balcony, the suite is Avenue & Park's largest remaining unit.

Suite 603B, image courtesy of Stafford Developments

On the fifth floor, the 1,723 ft² suite 503 is a slightly scaled down iteration of the two-bedroom + library floorplan seen above. Although the spaces are slightly more compact, both bedrooms retain ensuite bathrooms, while the master suite also boasts a sizeable walk-in closet. A larger balcony is also accessible from both the master bedroom and the shared living space.

Suite 503, image courtesy of Stafford Developments

At 1,058 ft², unit 306's living space is accentuated by a terrace that spans the full length of the suite. As with the above units, the master bedroom features both a generous walk-in closet, and an ensuite bathroom. Here, however, another bathroom is shared between the second bedroom and the living area, and is positioned to be easily accessible from both spaces.

Suite 306, image courtesy of Stafford Developments

Featuring interiors by U31 and landscaping be MEP Design Inc., Avenue & Park will also boasts a range of communal amenities, which take up nearly the full ground floor (below).

The amenity floorplan, image courtesy of Stafford Developments

An 'outdoor entertainment' terrace runs the length of the building, and inside, the yoga room and fitness centre—designed by U31—are also configured to maximize natural light, while facing out to a more intimately scaled greenscaped outdoor space.

The communal terrace, image courtesy of Stafford Developments

We will keep you updated as the start of construction nears, and the project continues to take shape. In the meantime, more information is available via our Database file, linked below.