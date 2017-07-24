| by Matthew Derohanessian |

Construction is well underway for 80 Atlantic Avenue in Liberty Village. The 5-storey office building is being developed by Hullmark, the same company behind the revitalization of the adjacent 60 Atlantic two years ago. Designed by Quadrangle, 80 Atlantic is set to become Toronto's first new timber-frame commercial building in decades, replacing a surface parking lot with 85,100 ft² of office and restaurant space.

Excavation work underway at 80 Atlantic Ave., image by Forum contributor Project End

Since our last report, work by CAT excavators has been progressing at the site inside the concrete caisson walls. 80 Atlantic's five storeys will be served by two levels of underground parking. In recent months, Universal Music of Canada (UMC) announced that it will be leaving its current North York location, moving its offices to 80 Atlantic Ave. Plans include new performance spaces, recording studios and a "motion and content space." Other more typical office space will also be included in the building, which will offer high-design work environments and collaborative spaces.

Rendering of 80 Atlantic Ave., image courtesy by Hullmark

80 Atlantic Ave. is contributing to the ongoing growth happening at Liberty Village which has evolved from a warehousing and factory district, to a revitalized neighbourhood that's home to thousands of young professionals with trendy eateries and shops opening around the neighbourhood. 80 Atlantic is targeting completion in 2018.

80 Atlantic Ave. will become Toronto's first new timber-frame commercial building, image courtesy of Hullmark

