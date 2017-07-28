| by Jack Landau |

Bold cow sculpture 'scares the children,' local residents say; After massive effort, Toronto Island ready to re-open; How tall buildings in the burbs are killing our birds; and more news:

Bold cow sculpture 'scares the children,' local residents say (CBC News)

After massive effort, Toronto Island ready to re-open (Metro News)

LORINC: Does TCHC even know the extent of its fire risk? Part III (Spacing Toronto)

How tall buildings in the burbs are killing our birds (Metro News)

Section of King St. E. closed after falling glass (Toronto Star)

Pearson ground crew workers reject offer, begin strike (Metro News)

Court orders owner to demolish unfinished monster home in Brampton (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

First Tower at Auberge Beach Residences & Spa Fort Lauderdale Tops Off (Fort Lauderdale)

The Royal Centre Through the Years (Vancouver)

Centre 10 Rises From the Ashes of a Failed Condominium Scheme (Calgary)

Recalling the History of the Influential Churchill Wire Centre (Edmonton)