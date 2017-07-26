| by Jack Landau |

St. Lawrence North Market construction on hold for archeological dig; Fight for wetland protection stalls large Niagara Falls development; New protections for Ontario condo owners go into effect this fall; and more news:

St. Lawrence North Market construction on hold for archeological dig (Toronto Star)

Toronto's lack of tax flexibility makes it less competitive: Study (Metro News)

Fight for wetland protection stalls large Niagara Falls development (Globe and Mail)

New housing market continues to climb with condo sales reaching record high (BILD Blog)

New protections for Ontario condo owners go into effect this fall (Metro News)

The Spadina Streetcar Turns 20 (Part I) (Steve Munro)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Milwaukee's Second Tallest Building to Open in August (Milwaukee)

The Inspirations Behind the Design of the Museum of Vancouver and H.R. MacMillan Space Centre (Vancouver)

The Many Expansions of the Chinook Centre (Calgary)

The Hecla Block and the First Wave of Apartment Construction (Edmonton)