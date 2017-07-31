| by Jack Landau |

In the three years and four months since Concert Properties celebrated ground breaking on their 88 Scott Street development, the 58-storey Page + Steele / IBI Group-designed condominium tower has been fully formed, and cladding installation has all but wrapped up. One of the project's final milestones was surpassed over the weekend, with the disassembly and removal of the project's tower crane.

Crane being removed from 88 Scott Street, image by Forum contributor brianyyz

88 Scott Street's tower crane has been a fixture on the St. Lawrence neighbourhood skyline since early-2016, when the tower had just begun to rise above the surrounding rooftops. By the end of February 2017, the tower had reached its final 204-metre height, and now holds a prominent position on the Toronto skyline as seen from vantage points to the east.

Crane being removed from 88 Scott Street, image by Edward Skira

With forming complete and cladding installation soon to follow suit, the tower crane is no longer needed to hoist formwork and materials to the upper floors, so removal of the crane commenced on Saturday morning. To accomplish this, a derrick was installed on the roof beside the crane. Sections of the crane were secured to the rig and then were unbolted from it. The assembly pieces were then lowered down to Scott Street and transported away from the site.

Crane section being lowered to the street, image by Edward Skira

By Monday morning, the crane had been fully removed, leaving just the derrick in place atop the tower. Over the course of the coming weeks, this derrick will also be removed, by one or more increasingly smaller derricks, until the derrick pieces when dismantled can be taken down the building in the hoist.

88 Scott Street following crane removal, image by Edward Skira

Residential occupancy of the building's 525 residential units is tentatively scheduled to commence this Fall, and is expected to continue through 2018.

