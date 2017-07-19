| by Jack Landau |

A growing pocket of density in Toronto's Queen and Spadina area may be growing even denser. Earlier this month, a development application was submitted to the City of Toronto seeking rezoning for a 19-storey condominium project at 450 Richmond Street West. Planned for a parking lot just west of "The Morgan" (which rises at Spadina and Richmond), the architectsAlliance-designed development would reach a height of 61.1 metres, or 200 feet in height, the same as proposed for The James to the immediate west. The James is a proposed Lamb Dev Corp project which features a similarly contemporary architectsAlliance design. Together, the two buildings' complementary proportions and designs would extend a high-density streetwall forming on Richmond Street.

Northeast view, 450 Richmond Street West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The project's massing responds to the conditions created by The Morgan at 438 Richmond West. On the south side, a 12-storey lower volume supports a stepped-back 7-storey higher volume above, mirroring the stepbacks above the 12th level of The Morgan. On the north side, the top two residential floors are terraced, shifting the bulk of the massing towards the centre of the site. The north facade's residential balconies project in a sawtooth pattern, reversing on each floor. The south's facade features a two-storey grid with masonry framing to create a visual connection with the neighbourhood's collection of heritage manufacturing buildings.

Southwest view, 450 Richmond Street West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

450 Richmond West proposes 111 condominium units in the building, consisting of 45 one-bedroom units (41%), 45 two-bedroom units (41%), and 21 three-bedroom units (19%). Residents of these units would have access to 228 m² of indoor amenity space, with 179 m² housed on a mezzanine level, a 43 m² guest suite on the 3rd floor, and a 6.25 m² pet wash station on the P1 level. A 66 m² outdoor amenity space is also proposed. Not currently listed as amenity space, an additional 9.5 m² bicycle wash and maintenance area is proposed in the project. In addition to the amenity spaces, the project will include 336 m² of retail and service space, with 178 m² fronting onto Richmond Street, and the remaining space housed below grade.

Richmond Street frontage, 450 Richmond Street West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

While a King-Spading Regulation By-law and a City of Toronto By-law mandates respective minimums of 92 and 93 parking spaces for developments of this size, only 5 car-share spaces and 1 service space are being proposed for the site. Instead, the bulk of residents’ personal transportation accommodations are proposed to come in the form of 112 bicycle parking spaces.

Southwest view, 450 Richmond Street West, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

We will return as additional information about the project becomes available. In the meantime, project facts and renderings can be found in the 450 Richmond West database file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment using the field provided at the bottom of this page.