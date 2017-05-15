| by Jack Landau |

Within walking distance of Streetsville GO Station in Mississauga, a new townhome subdivision will soon rise at Thomas Street and Joymar Drive. Following Dunpar Homes' recent Heritage Gate development roughly three kilometres south, Dunpar's Streetsville Centre will rise on the a former business site which closed in 2016.

Streetsville Centre, image courtesy of Dunpar Homes

The project will add 201 new homes close to the shops of Streetsville. Spread across 15 blocks of homes, and crisscrossed by a network of laneways and private roads that allow foot and vehicular traffic to penetrate into the community, Streetsville Centre will feature a parkette at its heart.

Streetsville Centre site plan, image courtesy of Dunpar Homes

Two layouts have been released in the project so far. The first is the 'Sagewood', a three-bedroom, back-to-back town found in Blocks L and M, offering 15’-wide lots with 1,500 ft² of interior space as well as a 240 ft² rooftop terrace.

Sagewood plan for Streetsville Centre, image courtesy of Dunpar Homes

The second is the 'Fieldon', found in blocks H, I, and J. These three-bedroom homes will offer 14’-wide lots, 1,875 ft² of interior space, and a 195 ft² rooftop deck.

Fieldon plan for Streetsville Centre, image courtesy of Dunpar Homes

We will return with updates as new information emerges. In the meantime, you can review more information and images by visiting the project's dataBase file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.