| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us to 300 Adelaide Street East for a view of a recent addition to George Brown College's St. James Campus. Back on May 28th, 2008, construction was in progress on a $23.16 million addition and interior renovation to the 1987-built Hospitality Building on the north side of Adelaide at the top of Frederick Street.

George Brown College Centre for Hospitality and Culinary Arts, 2008, image by Forum contributor Dane

While the original Postmodern design by architects Gow and Hastings utilized brick cladding and a clock tower to mesh with the neighbourhood's historical built form, the modern structure by Kearns Mancini Architects takes on a simple modernist form with vibrant sections of tinted glass adding some visual interest. A slightly wider angle than our 2008 photo reveals the relationship between the conjoined structures. In the background, Alterra Group of Companies' Post House Condominiums now stands 21 storeys over George Street to the northwest, and Aspen Ridge's Vü Condos appears to the west.

George Brown College Centre for Hospitality and Culinary Arts, 2017, image by Jack Landau

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!