| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday presents a major change to the south side of College Street, between Spadina Avenue and Huron Street. Just over three years ago, on May 5th, 2014, Forum contributor androiduk stopped by the site of the then-recently proposed CampusOne Student Residence, then known as University Place. The 2014 photo below is among the last to capture a two-storey structure at 245 College, a five-storey warehouse at 253 College, and a three-storey retail and office building at 255 College. All of these buildings would be demolished later that year to make way for Knightstone Capital Management's 25-storey, Diamond Schmitt Architects-designed student residence.

South side of College Street, east of Spadina, image by Forum contributor androiduk

Returning to the site on May 17th, 2017 yields a dramatically changed view. In place of the three structures in the before photo, CampusOne's podium references the height and materiality of the adjacent historic five-storey commercial building at 243 College Street. Since topping off at a height of 25 storeys in 2016, the installation of the student residence's exterior envelope has been ongoing.

CampusOne Student Residence, May 2017, image by Jack Landau

A slightly wider view reveals the full height of the tower. Once complete, the project will accommodate over 800 U of T students. Despite this, the project's out-of-character height and density—approved by the Ontario Municipal Board—and its material execution have drawn critical response from the surrounding community as well as architecture buffs.

CampusOne Student Residence, May 2017, image by Jack Landau

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!