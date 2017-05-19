| by Jack Landau |

The GTA's hot housing market stretches well beyond the Toronto city limits, and demand remains high in surrounding municipalities. Near Burlington's Aldershot GO Station, sales have gone well for the initial phases of a 13-acre master-planned community. In the short time since the February Grand Opening of the presentation centre for The West at Stationwest, the 168 units have sold out for the two ICON Architects-designed 6-storey mid-rises for the Adi Development Group. With the first 233 townhomes and the mid-rises now sold out, Adi is releasing the final 16 suites in the current phases of development.

Stationwest site plan, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

These 16 "rear lane" townhomes are visible on the community site plan above in the darkest purple, just north of the The West's two buildings. Starting from $1.2 million, the three-storey units will offer open floorplans, two-car garages, and rooftop terraces. The 16 units will come in three different floorplans, with unit sizes ranging between 2,390 ft² and 2,524 ft².

Rear lane towns at Stationwest, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

Maintaining the cohesive architectural language of the Stationwest community, the project's exterior will feature a combination of brick and stone that matches the other townhomes coming to the site. The modern design themes carry over to the project's Adesso Design Inc.-appointed interiors, with bright finishes, a neutral colour palette, and stainless steel kitchen appliances.

Kitchen, Rear lane towns at Stationwest, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

Occupancy for this latest release of suites is tentatively scheduled for September, 2019. Residents of the new community will be situated immediately adjacent to Aldershot GO station, providing easy access to the surrounding GTA region. For those sticking to Burlington, the Route 300 bus connects with destinations along Plains Road, LaSalle Park, Townsend and Shadeland Avenues. Motorists will have easy access to Highways 403, 407 and the QEW.

Location of Stationwest in Burlington, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

