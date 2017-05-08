| by Jack Landau |

In the roughly three months since our last visit to Cityzen Development Group and Fernbrook Homes' Tower at Pier 27, crews from TMG Builders and Progreen Demolition have made significant progress at the construction site of the 35-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condominium tower. Shoring activity had advanced to approximately 80% completion at the time of our last update in mid-February, and in the months since, work has begun on excavation of the building's four-level underground parking garage.

Facing north across the Tower at Pier 27 site, image by Edward Skira

Just north of the completed Waterlink buildings, the new phase's excavation is in full swing along Queens Quay Boulevard East. Views into the pit reveal the presence of a de-watering system—note all of the white pipes along the pit walls—in place to manage the lakeside site's high water table.

Excavation of Tower at Pier 27, image by Edward Skira

Once excavation bottoms out at a depth of four storeys, the next step in the building's construction will be the erection of a tower crane at the base of the pit, followed by the start of forming for the foundation footings. Once the project rises above grade, a nine-storey podium will rise to a height similar to that of the earlier phases' lower volumes. Above, the tower will punctuate the Pier 27 site with a stacked and shifted floorplate aesthetic that builds on the architectural language of the earlier phases.

Tower at Pier 27, image courtesy of Cityzen/Fernbrook

The completed development will introduce an additional 366 condominium units to the emerging Pier 27 community. Following the completion of the project, an existing parking lot to the west—fronting onto the Yonge Street slip—will be turned over to the City to become a new public park which will connect Queens Quay with the extension of the granite-paved Waterfront Promenade to the south.

Tower at Pier 27 (L) and new park (R), image courtesy of Cityzen/Fernbrook

We will keep you updated as construction on the project progresses.