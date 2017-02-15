| by Jack Landau |

In the (almost) one month since we checked in on the state of construction at Cityzen Development Group and Fernbrook Homes' Tower at Pier 27, shoring work on the 35-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condominium has progressed significantly on Toronto's Downtown waterfront. At the time of our January update, shoring had recently kicked off for the Pier 27 community's latest phase, immediately north of the completed Waterlink buildings. In the weeks since, shoring has advanced to approximately 80% completion.

Shoring activity at the site of Tower at Pier 27, image by Jack Landau

Crews from TMG Builders will continue the process of boring holes around the perimeter of the site, and inserting steel I-beams as part of the project's earth retention system. Once the remainder of the site is shored, excavation for the project's foundation levels is expected to begin within the coming weeks.

Shoring activity at the site of Tower at Pier 27, image by Jack Landau

In addition to contributing 366 new condominium units to a rapidly developing stretch of Queens Quay Boulevard East, the project's 35-storey height, dramatically shifted balconies, and position just north of Lake Ontario, will add a new landmark to the Toronto skyline. The Tower's quayside position, along with that of the earlier phase Waterlink buildings to the south—two pairs of eleven-storey buildings with 3-storey bridges atop them—also ensures that Tower at Pier 27 residents will have views over the harbour and Toronto Islands in perpetuity.

Tower at Pier 27, image courtesy of Cityzen/Fern brook

The completed development will offer a collection residential amenities, including a fitness centre, a theatre room, and a party room. A highlight amongst the amenity spaces will be the podium's landscaped rooftop terrace, featuring a swimming pool, outdoor dining, and lounge seating. The space will offer views overlooking both the surrounding cityscape and Lake Ontario.

