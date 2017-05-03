| by Jack Landau |

A view of a major Downtown Toronto intersection is featured in today's Photo of the Day. Submitted to the YC Condos Forum thread by Greg Lipinski, this shot faces north on Yonge Street towards the 66-storey, Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed condominium development, rising just north of College Street.

Yonge and College, image by Greg Lipinski

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!