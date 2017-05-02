| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us above North York's Hendon Park for a view of the former suburb's mix of low and high densities. Captured by drone and submitted by Forum contributor Jasonzed, this view faces southeast towards Yonge and Finch, with the North York and Downtown Toronto skylines both visible to the south.

Aerial view of North York, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

