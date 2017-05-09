| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to the top of OCAD U's Sharp Centre for Design for a view down McCaul Street. Submitted to the Form Condos Forum thread by Momin Ahmad, this view faces south over the freshly-cleared site of Form Condos towards the growing Entertainment District skyline.

Form Condos site viewed from OCAD U's Sharp Centre for Design, image by Momin Ahmad

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!