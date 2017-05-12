| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Ireland Park at the foot of Bathurst Street, for a dusk scene from Toronto's waterfront. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by contributor Dustin William, this long exposure photo faces northeast across the Portland Slip towards the skylines of the CityPlace neighbourhood and the Financial District beyond.

Dusk view of the Toronto waterfront, image by Dustin William via Flickr

