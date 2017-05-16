Today's Photo of the Day takes us to the east upper deck at BMO Field for a view of the recently expanded facility. Submitted by Flickr contributor Worrawat Engchuan, this west-facing wide angle view shows the stadium during a dramatic sunset.

Photo of the Day, Toronto, BMO Field, Exhibition PlaceBMO Field, image by Worrawat Engchuan via Flickr

