| by Eric Chen |

Housing is a hot topic in Toronto and the GTHA, and the difference between supply and demand is a topic of great debate. While new suburban developments are increasing in density, taking up the scarce vacant land left in the city, there has also been an increase in the repurposing of industrial land for residential uses, as developers take advantage of Toronto's hot housing market.

Rendering from South East of 71 Curlew Drive image via submission to City of Toronto

71 Curlew Drive is the latest in the line of proposed developments which aim to repurpose an industrial lot and transform it into residential land. The site is currently occupied by several light industrial buildings—which vary between 2 to 3 stories—all of which are planned to be demolished and replaced.

Aerial View of the Site, image via Google Maps

The Page + Steele / IBI Group designed project proposes a total of 240 residential units divided between 6 back-to-back townhouse blocks. The 240 residential units will be entirely 2-bedroom condo units with only 20 of them will featuring dens, all with an average unit size of 985 ft².

Rendering from South East of 71 Curlew Drive image via submission to City of Toronto

The relatively high density of the site is thanks to a proposed below grade parking structure which will house 225 spaces for residents, another 16 spaces will be at grade and will be primarily allocated to visitors. For vehicles, a single road leads into the site, allowing access for both servicing/loading and residential garage access, creating pedestrian-only spaces between the townhouse blocks. This means that only 40 units out of the 240 total units will directly face vehicle traffic, and the rest of the units will be accessible by pedestrian laneways that fill the space between the townhouse blocks. 181 bicycle spaces will also be included, with 164 reserved for residents—within the below grade garage—and 17 dedicated to visitors along the laneways.

Rendering from South East of 71 Curlew Drive image via submission to City of Toronto