| by Jack Landau |

Registration is well underway for Urban Capital Property Group and Rosewater Capital Group's Queensway Park, and the project's ongoing marketing continues to reveal new details about the 9-storey condominium development by RAW Design planned to rise on The Queensway, just west of Royal York. The latest images to be released are hinting at the project's enhancements to the local public realm, which will feature landscaping work by PMA Landscape Architects.

Queensway Park, image courtesy of Urban Capital/Rosewater

Our last article about the project discussed its planned contribution of 1,879 m² of retail and commercial space on the building's ground floor. Architectural plans for the site show a maximum of five retail units, including a 660 m² replacement of the site's existing Beer Store. Out of the remaining 1,029 m² of ground floor space, one new rendering hints at a ground floor cafe/restaurant space at the west end of the building, featuring a patio area with frontages on both The Queensway and Smith Crescent.

Public realm, Queensway Park, image courtesy of Urban Capital/Rosewater

To the north, the existing 3.1-hectare park from which the project draws its name currently contains two baseball diamonds, tennis courts, a single pad outdoor ice rink, and a children's playground. A rendering of the park included in Queensway Park's marketing material hints at the City of Toronto's planned improvements to the public space, most notably in the form of a new Winter skateway carving through the park.

Skateway in Queensway Park, image courtesy of Urban Capital/Rosewater

New images are also now providing us with our first glimpse of suite interiors at Queensway Park. The project will bring 172 new condominium units to The Queensway, with prices starting in the mid-$200,000s.

Suite interior, Queensway Park, image courtesy of Urban Capital/Rosewater

Additional information and renderings can be found in our dataBase file, linked below. Want to get in on the discussion? Check out our associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the space provided at the bottom of this page.