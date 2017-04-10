| by Jack Landau |

The Queensway, in South Etobicoke, is changing. In the decade since Loggia Condos opened just west of Islington Avenue, The Hive: Lofts on The Queensway, IQ Condos, and Qube have continued a transformation of the street from strictly suburban arterial to one that feels increasingly urban. Now, immediately west of Qube, a project from Urban Capital Property Group and Rosewater Capital Group proposes to add more residential density with retail at grade. Named for the 3.1 hectare park of the same name to the north, the Queensway Park development aims to improve the pedestrian experience on this block of The Queensway, replacing a Beer Store and associated surface parking lot with a 9-storey condo by RAW Design featuring large, street-fronting retail spaces.

Queensway Park, image courtesy of Urban Capital/Rosewater

Queensway Park's main frontage will be anchored to the street with a combined 1,879 m² of retail on the ground floor, divided into as many as five retail units, with a replacement Beer Store sized at 660 m² at the east end, and one to four shops splitting the remaining 1,029 m². At ground level, 15 parking spaces will be dedicated to the retail customers at the rear of the development, while the first level of two underground parking levels will have more spaces dedicated to retail and visitors to the building.

Retail, Queensway Park, image courtesy of Urban Capital/Rosewater

The project will introduce 172 residential condominium units to The Queensway, with prices starting in the mid-$200,000s. Residents of these units will have access to 689 m² of amenities divided evenly between indoor and outdoor spaces. The outdoor amenity terrace will overlook the park to the north.

