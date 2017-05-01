| by Stefan Novakovic |

From Kipling Station to Highway 427, the curving Etobicoke stretch of Dundas Street West is set to be re-made with a dramatic influx of residential density. With Concert Properties' five-tower Kip District community set to be neighboured by Pinnacle International's eight-tower 'Pinnacle Etobicoke' development, the stretch west of the Line TTC's 2 terminus at Kipling Station has become a locus of development.

Kip One, looking south from Dundas West, image by Craig White

In the early months of 2017, the Kip District's 28-storey 'Kip One' tower has steadily risen above grade, with the building's concrete shell now reaching a height of eight storeys, and work now underway on the ninth level. Designed by Page + Steele / IBI Group, the building will feature interiors by U31, with amenities including a rooftop terrace and party space, as well as a fully equipped gym.

Anther view of construction, image by UT Forum contributor Jasonzed

As it stands, the building's two-storey parking garage remains visible above ground. However, the bulk of these levels will not be visible from the street for much longer, as construction—and then landscaping—re-shapes the site.

Kip One rendering, image via Concert Properties

The building's east face will look onto the Kip District's central park, which is designed as an communal amenity for the neighbourhood. North of the MBTW Group-designed park, plans for another pair of residential towers—this time designed by Quadrangle—are also advancing, while the project's third and final phase buildings will be located at the south end of the site.

The Kip District site plan (Kip One is 'C'), image via submission to the City of Toronto

Immediately west of the Kip District, Pinnacle's eight-tower community remains at an earlier stage of planning, with the development's first tower (designed by Turner Fleischer Architects) set to eventually neighbour Kip One at the east end of the site. An on-site park space is also being planned as part of the project, which—together with the Kip District—will add well over a thousand units to the area.

Pinnacle Etobicoke site plan, image via submission to the City of Toronto

We will keep you updated as construction of Kip One continues, and more information about the development's further phases becomes available.

Looking northeast, image by UT Forum contributor Jasonzed

