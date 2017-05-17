| by Jack Landau |

Grand Touring Automobiles is preparing to move from their 740 Dupont Street location where a redevelopment is in the works to a new facility at 777 Dundas Street East situated along the Don Valley Parkway. This area of Toronto is already home to flagship dealerships for brands like BMW, Mini, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Lexus, the project will add a presence for luxury auto brands Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, and Karma.

Southeast view of Grand Touring Automobiles, image by Forum contributor Lenser

Designed by Plaston Architect Limited and Weis, the 141,000 ft² dealership responds to a sloping site with a two-storey elevation fronting onto Carroll Street to the east, and a four-storey height along the Don Valley Parkway to the west. Work on the project began in Fall 2015 with a ceremonial ground breaking attended by representatives of Plaston Architects, Grand Touring, and some of the auto brands that will be sold on site. Since the official start of work roughly a year and a half ago, forming of the building's cantilevered structure wrapped up earlier this year, and the installation of the building's exterior envelope has started to seal it in.

Southeast view of Grand Touring Automobiles, image by Forum contributor skycandy

A dark-tinted curtain wall glazing is now being installed on the facility's exterior, while a backing material is in place for the alucarbon and aluminum composite panels that will make up a large part of the remaining building envelope. The cladding progress on the west facade is most noticeable to motorists on the DVP and commuters on the Dundas Streetcar, while along Carroll Street, curtain wall cladding now covers much of the east elevation.

Carroll Street view of Grand Touring Automobiles, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Once work on the new dealership is complete, Grand Touring Automobiles' new location will be over five times the size of the existing and soon to be redeveloped Dupont facility.

Grand Touring Automobiles, image courtesy of Plaston Architect Limited

We will return with updates as construction of the new facility progresses. In the meanwhile, you can follow along with construction and join in the discussion by visiting the project's associated Forum thread.