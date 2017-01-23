| by Doug Convoy |

Construction is progressing on the new dealership for Grand Touring Automobiles as it outgrows its current location at 740 Dupont Street. This is the latest addition to the emerging hub of luxury car dealerships straddling the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) south of Dundas.

Looking from the Dundas Bridge toward the new Grand Touring Automobiles dealership. Image by UT forum contributor skycandy.

Due to a decrease in grade westwards toward the DVP, the 4-storey cantilevered building, designed by Plaston Architect Limited, generally will have a two-storey appearance along Dundas Street East and Carroll Street, and a four-storey appearance along the DVP.

Closer View from the Dundas Bridge toward the new Grand Touring Automobiles dealership. Image by UT forum contributor skycandy.

The DVP side will include three terraced showrooms featuring such marquee brands as Jaguar, Land Rover, Aston Martin, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce.

View of the cantilever of the new Grand Touring Automobiles dealership. Image by UT forum contributor skycandy.

Stay tuned as this project continues to move forward, likely reaching completion sometime midyear based on these most recent images.

Renderings of the new Grand Touring Automobiles dealership by Plaston Architect Limited

