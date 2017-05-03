| by Alexander Vu |

This week's 'Explainer' takes a look at Le Corbusier's implementation of pilotis, which the 20th century architect used as a prominent design element, pioneering some of the aesthetics and practical uses that are still applied today. Le Corbusier's work has influenced many architects into implementing pilotis in developments all over the world. So what are pilotis and how are they used? Our sister site, SkyriseCities, has more:

Villa Savoye, image by Flickr user August Fischer via Creative Commons

Over his extensive and noteworthy career, Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier developed a manifesto of architectural principles that would guide his work. An open internal floor plan, a free design of the facade, a substantial horizontal window, and roof gardens were four of the "Five Points of Architecture" that he instilled within his projects. Perhaps the most visible entry on the list is the implementation of pilotis, a grid of reinforced columns that bears the structural load and replaces supporting walls.

