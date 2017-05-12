| by Alexander Vu |

Just over three years ago, Fieldgate Homes' 90 Niagara was announced as a new addition to the rapidly growing King West neighbourhood. A year later, the site's single-storey industrial building—used as the project's sales centre—was demolished, paving the way for the eventual start of construction.

Facing northwest across site, image by Alexander Vu

Two years later, excavation has finally started on site, with shoring I-beams visible above grade as construction workers prepare to carve out the site's footprint. In advance of excavation, a pile and lagging earth retention system was installed, with the shoring process itself preceded by preliminary site activity in early 2017.

Facing north across site, image by Alexander Vu

Designed by Giannone Petricone Associates, the five-storey boutique-condominium will feature 45 units with a mix of single-level condos and two-storey lofts. Appointed by Bryon Patton and Associates, the project's suites will range in size from 560 ft² to over 1,200 ft², with seven two-storey townhomes fronting Niagara Street.

Rendering of 90 Niagara, courtesy of Fieldgate Homes

Located just west of Bathurst on the north side of Niagara Street, 90 Niagara will introduce a measured dose of new density to a typologically diverse street characterized by a mix of Victorian homes and warehouses, and new-build condominiums. Reflecting both the low-rise scale and the brick character of the nearby row houses, the project's townhouse frontage attempts to preserve the intimacy of the area, while introducing relatively modest height above.

Aerial view of the project, image courtesy of Fieldgate Homes

