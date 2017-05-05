| by Jack Landau |

Let's all get along: How to repair strained Wynne-Tory relationship; Plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions will create more walkable and transit-focused communities; An heiress is selling her Annex property for $5 million—house not included; and more news:

Let's all get along: How to repair strained Wynne-Tory relationship (Metro News)

Why Urban Trees Are Giving Us Life (Torontoist)

Plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions will create more walkable and transit-focused communities (Metro News)

Tory is right to raise hell with province, but must also find a way to fix social housing: Keenan (Toronto Star)

An heiress is selling her Annex property for $5 million—house not included (Toronto Life)

501 Queen Construction Projects for 2017 (Steve Munro)

Why this 87-year-old Toronto Island resident won't leave his home (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Aerial Images Capture Two Eminent Miami Highrises (Miami)

Kensington Park's Expanding Skyline Vistas (Vancouver)

Looking Back at the Construction of Vetro (Calgary)

Edmonton's First Dedicated Movie House: Curtain Call at the Capitol Theatre (Edmonton)