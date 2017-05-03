| by Jack Landau |

Toronto-area home price index rises 31.7 per cent in April; City of Toronto looks to acquire Dawes Road townhomes above library, owners don’t want to move; Scarborough Bluffs Park has a new name; and more news:

Toronto-area home price index rises 31.7 per cent in April (Metro News)

City of Toronto looks to acquire Dawes Road townhomes above library, owners don’t want to move (Toronto Star)

In the spitting match between Toronto and Ontario, nobody wins (Globe and Mail)

What lurks beneath Toronto: Hidden rivers, underwater balloons and secret stations (Toronto Star)

Scarborough Bluffs Park has a new name (Metro News)

Housing crunch is the bane of the LGBT community: Teitel (Toronto Star)

Lake Ontario’s rising water levels cause flooding, erosion in Toronto (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Dubai Mall Unveils Stunning New Apple Store (Dubai)

The Tallest Building in Vancouver: Preceding Arthur Erickson's Law Courts Building (Vancouver)

The Windsor Gets a New Design (Calgary)

City Designation Recognizes Historic Development of Highlands (Edmonton)