| by Jack Landau |

Berczy Park redesign displays St. Lawrence neighbourhood’s creative thinking; Honest Ed’s sign to be removed; How do we preserve the Distillery District but still make it livable?; and more news:

Berczy Park redesign displays St. Lawrence neighbourhood’s creative thinking: Hume (Toronto Star)

Honest Ed’s sign to be removed Tuesday (Metro News)

How do we preserve the Distillery District but still make it livable? (Toronto Star)

The oddities of the Dundas Street Extension (Spacing Toronto)

Falling glass shut down Queens Quay at Bay St. for five hours (Toronto Star)

May Council Preview: Relief Lines, Budget Directions, Pride Motions, and Cricket (Torontoist)

Reconstruction of Dundas & Parliament Streets (Steve Munro)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Goettsch Partners Wins Design Competition for Greenland Group Supertall (Wuhan)

Executing Westbank's Curvy 6th and Fir (Vancouver)

Renderings Illustrate Minor Changes to Bucci's The Kensington (Calgary)

Executing the Design of the Donadeo Innovation Centre for Engineering (Edmonton)