| by Jack Landau |

Scarborough residents question why subway plan gives them just one new stop; Inching Ahead on Subway Plans; Toronto needs to find more money or spend less; and more news:

Scarborough residents question why subway plan gives them just one new stop (Toronto Star)

Inching Ahead on Subway Plans (Steve Munro)

Toronto needs to find more money or spend less: Keenan (Toronto Star)

“Everything goes up in Toronto except your paycheque”: Parkdale tenants talk about the neighbourhood’s rent strike (Toronto Life)

First TTC worker tested under new drug policy found to be impaired (Metro News)

Staff at Toronto Zoo walk off the job in contract dispute (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

LA 2024 Teases Olympics With New Renderings (Los Angeles)

Four Condominium Developments Beginning Their Ascent in Coquitlam (Vancouver)

Streetscape Improvements Begin on 1 Street SW (Calgary)

Proposed 99 Street Mid-Rise Undergoes EDC Scrutiny (Edmonton)