| by Jack Landau |

With major transit improvements on the horizon in the form of the Finch West LRT line, developer Medallion Corporation is in the process of bringing a significant boost in density to the Weston and Finch intersection in Toronto's Emery Village neighbourhood. The first phase of the nine building Casa-Emery Village rental development is wrapping up construction on Weston Road, consisting of two 10-storey buildings and a 30-storey tower designed by Page + Steele / IBI Group Architects.

Casa-Emery Village, image by Forum contributor yoshirocks702

The first phase's mid-rise buildings are now fully clad in a building envelope consisting of buff brick panels and dark-tinted window wall with dark grey backpainted spandrel panels. This component will soon enrich the project's Weston Road frontage with new street-fronting retail space, part of the multi-phased development's planned total of 48,000 ft² of retail space.

Casa-Emery Village, image by Forum contributor yoshirocks702

Meanwhile, the taller tower to the south has progressed a great deal since topping out at the end of 2016. Cladding installation has sealed off all but the upper levels of the tower, including a main design element of alternating rectangular sections of brick panels. The installation of cladding over the tower's cylindrical mechanical penthouse and the subsequent installation of a spire will complete the look of Casa-Emery Village's first phase tower.

Casa-Emery Village, image by Forum contributor yoshirocks702

Two new towers will soon be joining the community, with a second phase outlined in a resubmission to the City of Toronto from March. These 30- and 26-storey towers will rise to the east of the existing buildings, divided by a new street that connects Finch Avenue West with the interior of the site. Referred to as Buildings K and J in the project's site plan, the two towers would rise from a shared three-storey podium housed above a two-level underground parking garage.

Second phase of Casa-Emery Village, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

With 234 units in Building K and an additional 280 units in Building J, this second phase of development would add 514 new homes to the nascent master-planned community. Renderings of the new phase reveal a design heavily influenced by the initial phase, featuring a two-toned brick cladding in place of the single-toned brick panels seen on the first phase buildings, incorporating sections of perforated brick screens.

Second phase of Casa-Emery Village, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

When all is said and done, the nine-building community would contain a total of approximately 1,717 residential units, as well as a landscaped piazza at the centre of the site. Two new streets will also be created, with the names “Zappacosta Drive" and "Vena Way" currently being recommended for approval by the City of Toronto.

Second phase of Casa-Emery Village, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

