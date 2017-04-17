| by Jack Landau |

Sine the early-2014 start of construction for Tridel's Ten York Street Condos, the 65-storey Wallman Architects-designed condominium development has progressed significantly in Toronto's burgeoning South Core area. When we last checked in on the project's construction progress earlier this year, the development stood 38 storeys above York Street, with cladding installation reaching as high as the 20th floor. In the weeks since, Ten York has grown even taller, now approaching a height of 50 storeys.

Ten York rising into the South Core skyline, image by Greg Lipinski

As the tower climbs closer to its final 65 storey height, the installation of the building's cladding progresses. The building's north and south faces are being clad primarily in a combination of window wall with some operable windows, platinum-coloured vertical fins, with curtain wall at the east and west extremes. The east facade and narrow west point are being clad in curtain wall panels.

Ten York viewed from the southeast, image by Greg Lipinski

Going against the local trend of glass balcony guards, Ten York is the third major development in the city to use perforated aluminum balcony guards. Like the more common fritted balconies seen on other high-rise condominium towers, the perforated aluminum guards allow natural light and city views to filter through, while preserving some privacy for building residents.

Ten York's narrow west facade, image by Greg Lipinski

As the building draws closer to its final height, it is beginning to impact various skyline views from surrounding neighbourhoods. Below, a view captured from Harbourfront to the south reveals the growing impact of Ten York as it rises above the tops of neighbouring buildings. Once topped out at a height of 224 metres/735 feet, Ten York will join the two-tower ICE Condominiums and Harbour Plaza Residences towers' prominent position on the Toronto skyline at similar heights.

Ten York and the South Core skyline viewed from the southwest, image by Forum contributor ADRM

