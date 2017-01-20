| by Jack Landau |

Well over halfway to its final height of 65 storeys, cladding installation continues to reveal new details at the site of Tridel's Ten York Street Condos in Toronto's South Core area. When we last checked in on the Wallman Architects-designed condominium development in late 2016, the tower stood at a height of 34 storeys. In the last two months, Ten York has climbed closer to its eventual 224 metre (735 feet) height on the Toronto skyline.

Ten York viewed from the west, image by Forum contributor drum118

Earlier this week, our Forum thread for the project lit up with new photos highlighting the installation of glazing of the wedge-shaped podium's western point. Cantilevered over an open ground floor space, a four-storey-high room is now being clad in a bird-friendly curtain wall window system. Unlike the now-outdated pre-construction rendering which depicted a chamfered edge of vision glass, the revised design of the podium's point finishes its tip with a metallic cap.

Cladding installation at the west edge of Ten York, image by Forum contributor skycandy

A close look at window installation shows the bird-friendly frit pattern baked onto the vision glass. Though relatively imperceptible from a distance, these small white flecks allow otherwise clear glazing to be spotted by birds in flight, allowing them to turn before striking the glass. Toronto mandates that fritted glass be installed to a minimum of 12 metres above the ground, and higher in certain situations.

Worker installing glazing at the west end of Ten York's podium, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Occupying the westernmost tip of levels 2 through 5, the open space will eventually showcase a public art installation, (the work is yet to be finalized), creating an enjoyable use for this prominent yet odd space.

Cladding installation at Ten York, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Above, Ten York's main tower cladding—curtain wall panels, vertical bays of modified window wall panels with operable windows, and fins with a platinum-coloured finish—now covers much of the tower portion.

Ten York, image by Forum contributor drum118

Work to install balcony guards began recently. They are being clad in a perforated aluminum, making Ten York the second major development in Toronto (Harbour Plaza residences was the first) to adopt this design in place of the glass system which predominates the industry. Replicating the partial transparency of a heavily fritted or frosted glass, these balcony guards allow light and views to filter through, while introducing some privacy for residents.

Balcony cladding at Ten York, image by Forum contributor drum118

The development will add 725 new condominium units to the South Core area, putting residents within easy walking distance of Union Station and the Financial District. In addition to all of the opportunities that Downtown Toronto affords people to relax and have fun, residents at Ten York will have access to the amenities of "The Shore Club" in Ten York's podium. It is set to feature a games and media room, a spa, a juice bar, a yoga studio, a weight room, a spin studio, and a cardio room overlooking the surrounding cityscape.

Ten York, image by Forum contributor skycandy

