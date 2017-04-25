| by Jack Landau |

Earlier this year, we looked at several condominium developments in the planning process for Dupont Street between Avenue Road and Dufferin on west side of central Toronto. Many were proposed at about a dozen floors, but the City is looking for shorter 'Avenues' style buildings along this stretch which backs onto the CP Rail corridor.

Having gained approval from the City for a mid-2016 resubmission of plans, Tridel has begun marketing the building under the moniker 'Bianca'. The 9-storey, Teeple Architects-designed condominium will occupy the 0.67-hectare site at 420 Dupont Street between Albany and Howland avenues to the west and east respectively, currently occupied by a warehouse structure that was most recently home to the Mono Lino Typesetting.

Bianca Condos, image courtesy of Tridel

The red brick warehouse's replacement will provide the area with a new local landmark, the design of which has been slightly revised since the mid-2016 resubmission. The revisions are apparent in the new renderings, including changes to the ground level massing at the corner of Dupont and Howland, as well as the addition of gold-hued finishes framing the residential entrance.

These more detailed renderings also provide some insight into the building's eastern elevation above Howland Avenue, with the building's alternating inset balconies now clearly shown in detail. The exterior materials—outlined in a previous article on the project—will include white architectural panels, clear glazing with grey window frames, clear glass balcony guards, capless curtainwall glazing with grey frames, and exposed architectural concrete.

East elevation of Bianca Condos (right), image courtesy of Tridel

Bianca will have a total of 245 condominium units, divided into a mix of 109 one-bedroom units, 98 two-bedroom units, and 38 three-or-more-bedroom units. Residents will have access to total of 1,083 m² of amenity space, consisting of 507 m² indoors and 576 m² outdoors. At street level, Bianca will be anchored by 2,097 m² of at-grade retail space.

Terraces at Bianca Condos, image courtesy of Tridel

We will return with additional details as further information about the project emerges.