| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us to the northeast corner of Front and Jarvis Streets in Toronto's St. Lawrence neighbourhood for a view of construction at Context Development's Market Wharf. Back in August of 2010, forming was underway for the podium levels of the 33-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condominium tower, just south of the iconic St. Lawrence Market.

Market Wharf viewed from the northeast corner of Jarvis and Front, August 2010, image by Forum contributor androiduk

Market Wharf would top out in 2012, followed by the completion of the building the following year. Returning to the same vantage point in 2017, the condo tower now stands 110 metres over Lower Jarvis Street. Market Wharf's 464 condominium units and ground floor retail spaces are now well incorporated into the surrounding community.

Market Wharf viewed from the northeast corner of Jarvis and Front, April 2017, image by Jack Landau

Moving a half-block south to the pedestrian bridge spanning Lower Jarvis, a closer look at the completed Market Wharf development highlights the building's design features, including a podium with height and material finishes that reference the built form to the east. The tower's signature undulating balcony design has since become a popular target for photographers.

Market Wharf, April 2017, image by Jack Landau

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!