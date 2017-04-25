| by Jack Landau |

Mississauga's Eglinton and Erin Mills Parkway intersection is in the midst of a major transformation, as The Daniels Corporation continues to expand their new Daniels Erin Mills community. The third and latest building to begin construction in the master-planned community is Arc, a 19-storey condominium tower sporting a sculptural design by Kirkor Architects Planners.

Aerial view of the Daniels Erin Mills community, mid-April, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

At the time of our last update at the start of February, excavation was preparing the future footprint of the tower for the start of forming. Since then, the first tower crane was erected at the site in mid-March, followed by a second tower crane at the end of March. Most recently, a third tower crane was installed earlier this month, and forming work for the building's underground levels has begun.

Below grade forming for Daniels' Arc, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

The lowest of Arc's two garage levels is now partially formed, with a foundation poured and the supporting columns and walls of "P2" now standing. In the area where all of the P2 walls and columns are finished, floor forms are currently being placed for the forming of the P1 level above.

Below grade forming for Daniels' Arc, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Arc at Erin Mills' sculptural design will add a new visual landmark to the emerging community, located across from the recently-renovated Erin Mills Town Centre. Arc's 15,000 square feet of at-grade retail space and a pedestrian-friendly plaza will vastly improve the walkability of the site, while creating a new gateway to the growing community of residential towers.

Arc at Daniels Erin Mills, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

For more information about the community, make sure to check out our dataBase file, linked below. Want to share your thoughts? Leave a comment in the space below this page, or join the conversation in our associated Forum thread.