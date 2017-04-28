| by Jack Landau |

Planned to rise just southeast of Toronto's Don Mills and Eglinton intersection, Lindvest's Sonic Condos and SuperSonic Condos are intensifying the area with a pair of 30- and 28-storey condominium towers. This injection of residential density from the two Page + Steele / IBI Group-designed towers will be complemented by a new park that will operate as a Privately Owned Publicly-Accessible Space (POPS).

Sonic, SuperSonic, and the POPS space, image courtesy of Lindvest

Featuring landscaping by the NAK Design Strategies, the park's main feature will be a figure 8-shaped walking path, carving through an outdoor fitness station and a children's playground. The track will be flanked by trees, which will provide shade for the multiple seating alcoves. A diagram of the park's layout builds on the renderings, showing a water feature situated at the edge of the park, close to the entrance of first phase tower, marketed as Sonic.

Plan for the new POPS space, image courtesy of Lindvest

Below, a ground-level rendering reveals additional details like hedges, as well as an conceptual representation of the communal fitness equipment that will front one of the park's entrances. The seating alcoves, pressed against the park's street frontage, will each feature short paths connecting with the main walking path.

Ground level rendering of the park space, image courtesy of Lindvest

With over 660 condominium units flanking the park site, the yet-to-be-named park is well-positioned to become a lively space upon completion. While the publicly accessible space will help to tie the new development in with the existing community, a separate outdoor amenity deck atop the towers' shared podium structure will provide a more intimate outdoor setting for residents.

Sonic and SuperSonic Condos, image courtesy of Lindvest

Make sure to check out our dataBase file for the project to review more information and images. Want to share your thoughts about the project? Feel free to leave a comment in the space below this page, or join in the conversation in our dedicated Forum thread.