| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's insatiable demand for housing extends beyond the 416, spilling out into the surrounding cities of the Golden Horseshoe. In Burlington, a location immediately adjacent to Aldershot GO Station—a future stop for GO RER, promising improved regional service—is proving a lure for homebuyers at Adi Development Group's The West – Condominiums at Stationwest, who are now heating up sales of suites in the second phase.

Designed by ICON Architects, the new phase at the 13-acre master-planned Stationwest community will consist of two 6-storey mid-rises containing 86 and 82 units in a mix of studio, one-bedroom, one-bedroom + den, two-bedroom, and two-bedroom + den suites, ranging in size from 338 ft² to 874 ft². As of now, all of the studio and the two-bedroom + den layouts are sold out, but a good range of unit layouts still remain available.

The West – Condominiums at Stationwest, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

Among the remaining one-bedroom layouts—which start from mid-$200,000s—the Mercure is the largest at 592 ft², and can be found on all floors of both buildings. Balconies (or ground floor terraces) open off the bedrooms and living rooms in Mercure layouts, flooding the spaces with natural light through southeast-facing windows.

Mercure layout, The West – Condominiums at Stationwest, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

One-bedroom + den layouts at The West start from the low-$400,000s, though only one of these layouts remain. The Phoenician is the largest of the one-bedroom + den offerings, at 714 ft². Located on the 1st floor of each building, this layout offers southeast exposures and large outdoor terraces accessed via the open concept kitchen/living/dining area.

Phoenician layout, The West – Condominiums at Stationwest, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

Starting from the mid-$400,000s, three two-bedroom layouts remain at The West, the largest of which is the "W" at 831 ft², and found on the ground floor of both buildings. With all of the larger two-bedroom + den and two-bedroom + media room layouts spoken for, this is also the largest available remaining layout at The West. The W's master bedroom features ensuite access to the bathroom.

W layout, The West – Condominiums at Stationwest, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

Additional information and renderings can be found in our dataBase file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment using the space provided at the bottom of this page.